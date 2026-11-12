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Palace manager Sage sacked with club bottom of Premier League

Crystal Palace manager Pierre Sage’s last match in charge was a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool on Nov 8.

LONDON – Crystal Palace fired manager Pierre Sage on Nov 12, bringing the Frenchman's five-month tenure to an end after a poor start to the Premier League season left the club bottom of the table.

Sage’s departure followed a 3-1 home loss to Liverpool on Nov 8, the south London club’s fourth straight Premier League defeat. They are two points outside the safety zone.

“Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Pierre Sage has left his role as manager,” Palace said in a statement.

“Three members of Pierre’s coaching staff – Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard – have also left the club.”

The 47-year-old, who managed Ligue 1 sides RC Lens and Olympique Lyonnais, took charge at Selhurst Park in June.

Sage replaced Oliver Glasner, who left to join Nottingham Forest after the 2025-26 season, having led leading Palace to the Conference League trophy.

Palace won two Premier League matches under Sage, but a string of defeats, including a 5-0 loss to rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, has left them with seven points from 10 games.

They also have the worst defensive record in the top flight after conceding 24 goals.

British media reports said former Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford manager Thomas Frank is the leading candidate to replace Sage.

Palace next travel to Coventry City on Nov 21. REUTERS