Palace dream of Cup chase after thrashing Toffees

LONDON • Marc Guehi's transfer from Chelsea's academy to Crystal Palace for £18 million (S$32.2 million) flew under the radar last summer.

The defender was a relative unknown to neutrals, having never made a Premier League appearance for the Blues, and had spent the previous two seasons on loan at Championship outfit Swansea.

But the 21-year-old has gone about his debut top-flight season in impressive fashion as part of a Palace backline that has conceded just 38 goals - the joint ninth-meanest defence in the league.

His form was last week rewarded by England boss Gareth Southgate, who hailed his "really consistent season" and issued a first international call-up, ahead of friendlies with Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

It was a double celebration yesterday for Guehi after the Ivory Coast-born centre-back opened the scoring in the FA Cup quarter-finals, as Palace stormed into the semi-finals for the first time in six years with a 4-0 home thrashing of struggling Everton.

Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes also netted as the Eagles continued their solid first season under Arsenal great Patrick Vieira.

Afterwards, Guehi said Palace's progress vindicated his move from Chelsea, adding: "Really enjoying it, it's fantastic. I've settled in really well, credit to everyone at Palace for making me feel welcome. I just really hope we can continue this form.

"It was a nervy start from myself, but we responded well to make sure we didn't concede a goal in that top period and we had a good performance after that."

Palace have never won a major trophy but Zaha believes the players should start to dream after making the last four.

"It shows the direction the club is going - the club is heading in a good direction," the Ivory Coast forward said.

"Fantastic feeling going to Wembley - we've achieved a lot this season and we can't wait.

"Amazing, it's crazy that this is the first year we've played together you can see the progress already. There's more to come from this side."

Everton's focus now turns to just staying in the Premier League as they sit perilously just above the relegation zone in 17th place, three points above nearest rivals Watford (22).

Frank Lampard's men managed just their second league win in 12 games against Newcastle last Thursday and the Toffees' trophy drought now goes back to 1995.

In the later game, Manchester City were level away to Southampton before three second-half goals gave them a 4-1 win.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE