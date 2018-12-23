Football: Crystal Palace coup gives Hodgson's men comeback win at Manchester City

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker sending Max Meyer flying to give away a penalty to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace in their Premier League game. Luka Milivojevic put it away to earn the visitors a 3-1 lead after 51 minutes. Ilkay Gundogan's header gave the hosts the lead after 27 minutes. But Palace turned the game on its head with well-taken strikes from Jeffrey Schlupp (33rd) and Andros Townsend's goal of the season contender, a volley from outside the box. Kevin de Bruyne scored a consolation, a goal that was meant as a cross five minutes from time, to make it 3-2 as City lost ground on leaders Liverpool.