Ozil courts controversy again

German footballer Mesut Ozil and wife Amine Gulse, 26-year-old actress and former Miss Turkey, listening to a speech by his best man and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during the wedding ceremony in Istanbul on Friday. The 30-year-old Ozil, who is of Turkish descent, sparked controversy last year when he was photographed with Erdogan, raising questions about his loyalty on the eve of the defending champions' disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia. The couple, who have been dating since 2017, were married at the Four Seasons by the Bosphorous Strait, known for its terraces above the waters.