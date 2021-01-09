Ozil can go if Gunners receive a good offer: Arteta

LONDON • Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil's future at the Premier League club could be decided during the January transfer window and the German midfielder will be allowed to leave if they receive a good offer, manager Mikel Arteta said on Thursday.

Ozil, whose contract at Arsenal ends this season, has not played for the London club since last March and was omitted from their Premier League and Europa League squads for the first half of the season.

The 32-year-old is free to negotiate with other teams this month and British media reported he was in talks with Turkish club Fenerbahce and American side DC United.

"We will decide what's happening in the next few days, I don't know what is going to happen," Arteta told reporters ahead of today's FA Cup third-round home game against Newcastle United.

"We'll discuss internally what the best solution for him is for the near future, and try to find the best solution for everyone.

"If something was sorted this month, it's because it's good for Mesut and his future, and it's good for the club.

"If that's the case, we'll move forward. If it's not the case, the player will stay here."

Ozil can be named in the Premier League squad again this month - clubs can make changes to their squads after the January transfer window.

But, when Arteta was asked about the prospect of the playmaker returning, he hinted he is unlikely to change his mind.

"I had to make a decision (at the start of the season) and I made it. I knew the consequences of it and now we're going to have to make another one in January," said the Spaniard, who played alongside Ozil for three seasons at Arsenal before retiring in 2016.

"We will just (be) putting the balance on what is the best thing for the club and the best thing for the team, and we will try to find the right solutions for that."

Arteta said midfielder Thomas Partey would be assessed before the game before deciding whether to risk him or save him for Crystal Palace's league visit next week.

Defender Gabriel, who tested positive for Covid-19 last month, is not showing any signs of illness but will return to training only after medical checks.

Arteta, whose side are the reigning FA Cup champions, also believes it is vital to play a strong side in the cup competitions.

"We're gonna go after every competition. We are the holders we have to defend that title," he said.

"We know what it means for the football club and the history that is related to the FA Cup.

"It's a great competition to play for us."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

ARSENAL V NEWCASTLE

Singtel TV Ch111, tomorrow, 1.25am