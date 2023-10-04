Oyarzabal and Mendez on target as Real Sociedad win 2-0 at Salzburg

SALZBURG, Austria - Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Mendez scored first-half goals to give Real Sociedad a comfortable 2-0 win at Salzburg in their Champions League Group D clash on Tuesday.

The Basque side dominated proceedings from the get-go and opened the scoring in the seventh minute when captain Oyarzabal slotted a left-footed strike from the edge of the box into the far corner.

Mendez extended their lead 20 minutes later beating the goalkeeper with a tidy finish after a quick counter-attack.

Oyarzabal missed a sitter two minutes later and Salzburg complained vociferously to the referee after they had a penalty award overturned following a lengthy VAR review early in the second half.

Real Sociedad are top of Group D on four points from two games, one ahead Salzburg in second. Inter Milan, who are third on one point, host Benfica, who have no points, later on Tuesday. REUTERS

