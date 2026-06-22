Own goals surge at expanded World Cup threatens tournament record

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

HOUSTON - One of the features of the opening 10 days of the 2026 World Cup has been a surge in unfortunate own goals with co-hosts United States benefitting twice and the tournament total of seven already the second highest in the history of the global finals.

Only the 2018 World Cup in Russia had more luckless players put the ball into the back of their net with 12, and it would be no surprise to see that figure eclipsed with the current tournament expanded to 48 teams and 104 matches.

We are a little over a third of the way through the 2026 tournament and amid some incredible strikes at the right end of the pitch, the own goal has been prominent.

Paraguay’s Damián Bobadilla was the first to put the ball into his own net inside seven minutes of their loss to United States, who also forced Australia’s Cameron Burgess into an own goal as they made it two wins from two in Group D.

Switzerland’s Miro Muheim did likewise with what proved a last-minute equaliser for Qatar deep into stoppage time, while the latter were then on the wrong end of an own goal when Mohamed Manai netted in a 6-0 loss to Canada.

Egypt’s Mohamed Hany, Aymen Hussein from Iraq and Jordan’s Yazan Al-Arab have also put the ball into their own net. Hussein also scored a goal for Iraq in the same game against Norway and is one of only three players in World Cup history to score at both ends in a single match.

There have been 61 own goals in World Cup matches with almost 12 per cent coming in this year's tournament alone.

The first was scored by 18-year-old Manuel Rosas from Mexico in a 3-0 loss to Chile in the maiden World Cup in 1930.

There have been five tournaments that did not feature any own goals, the last in 1990, while the two scored in favour of the United States this year is already a joint record for most in favour of a team in a single tournament, along with France in 2014 and 2018.

The most own goals scored by a side in a single tournament is also two, by Bulgaria in 1966 and Russia at their own World Cup in 2018.

Unfortunately, Mexico have scored the most own goals down the years with four, while France have been the most frequent recipients of good luck with six in their favour. REUTERS