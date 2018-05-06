Over $700k raised for charity by S'pore Pools

Lottery and gaming group Singapore Pools raised more than $700,000 for the charity and community sectors as it celebrated its 50th anniversary with two key events yesterday.

Graced by President Halimah Yacob, the fifth edition of Football With A Heart (FWAH) competition was held at Our Tampines Hub.

The fund-raiser drew 40 companies and more than 540 players, with Team PSA emerging victorious. The event is fully funded by Singapore Pools, the Football Association of Singapore and Sport Singapore, with support from the Tote Board, and Our Tampines Hub.

Singapore Pools chief executive Seah Chin Siong thanked all the donors and partners and said: "As a long-term partner and supporter committed to fostering a passion for sports and sporting excellence, Singapore Pools is honoured to once again play an integral role in uniting the community for a good cause through FWAH 2018."

The Concert With A Heart was also held at Our Tampines Hub's Festive Plaza and featured performances from Handicaps Welfare Association, Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds), Faith Music Centre and Singapore Children's Society.