While most in South Korea are abiding by social distancing guidelines, not so the men at the World Cup Stadium in Jeonju yesterday, when the Suwon Bluewings and Jeonbuk Motors belatedly played out their K-League opener originally meant for late February. Despite most sports being on hold or cancelled around the world, South Korea's control over the coronavirus pandemic allowed its top football league to kick off - albeit to a near-empty 42,000-capacity stadium. Just a smattering of journalists and the national team coach Paulo Bento were present, all sporting face masks. Jeonbuk veteran Lee Dong-gook (on ball), who played in the English Premier League with Middlesbrough, scored the game's only goal off a late corner, to give the champions a winning start to their title defence.
Over 2 months late, K-League kicks off behind closed doors
Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.
Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.