Our games with Reds are always massive: Ole

LONDON • Manchester United do not need the extra motivation of denting Liverpool's Champions League qualification hopes today as fixtures between the two rivals are always massive, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League standings - before eighth-placed Everton hosted Aston Villa yesterday - and four points below the fourth and final Champions League spot held by Chelsea (58) with five games left.

"We are just thinking about winning ourselves. What that does to Liverpool cannot be of our concern," Solskjaer said ahead of their Premier League home clash against the Reds.

"Throughout the season, you have games you look forward to. This Liverpool game at home is one of the biggest of the season, it doesn't matter if we're first or second or third... No matter what, this is a massive, massive game."

A win for Liverpool will hand Manchester City the title after Pep Guardiola's men beat Crystal Palace 2-0 yesterday to reach 80 points. If United lose today, they will remain on 67 with four games left.

United finished 33 points behind champions Liverpool last season, as they secured a top-four finish only on the final day.

Solskjaer's men have turned that gap around this season and are in second place, as they are set to match their best league finish since Alex Ferguson retired as boss in 2013.

But United captain Harry Maguire insisted they cannot settle for being second best.

"It's a big game whenever we play Liverpool," he told ESPN. "We want to win and we expect to win.

"I joined the club to win trophies. Every player who plays for United expects to win trophies. In recent years, we haven't managed to do that, so we've got to improve."

Solskjaer confirmed there were no new injuries after they beat Roma 6-2 in Thursday's first leg of the Europa League semi-finals.

Liverpool will be looking for their first win at Old Trafford in seven years and Klopp believes it will not be an easy task, after seeing United fight back from 2-1 down at the same venue to defeat Roma.

He said: "It will be a tough game, intense. We saw Man United and they are good, especially when you let them play. They were flying.

"Is it the best place to go after watching them score five in one half? I don't know. We just make sure we are ready for it."

The Reds, still without Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Divock Origi, have no new injury concerns.

In today's other matches, Tottenham, who are five points behind Chelsea, will hope to keep their European hopes alive as they entertain Sheffield United.

Spurs are looking to bounce back from last weekend's League Cup final loss to City.

Arsenal, who lost 2-1 in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final to Spanish side Villarreal on Thursday, will travel to Newcastle with tired legs and one eye on next week's second-leg home tie.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

