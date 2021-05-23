'Our fate in our hands'

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's bid to qualify for the Champions League is "in our hands" as they seek to end a disappointing season on a high by finishing in the Premier League's top four.

The Reds are battling with Chelsea and Leicester for the two remaining slots in next season's Champions League, with Manchester City and Manchester United already assured of qualification.

Klopp's men are level with Leicester on 66 points but their goal difference is superior (+4), meaning all they have to do at home to Crystal Palace today is match the Foxes' result against Tottenham.

Third-placed Chelsea, one point clear of Liverpool and Leicester, travel to face mid-table Aston Villa.

In mid-March, Liverpool were eight points adrift of fourth place but they have taken 23 points from the past 27 available and are unbeaten in nine games.

"We just found stability, created confidence again - or got it back - and scored goals in the right moments and conceded less, let me say it like this," Klopp said on Friday.

But he warned that their recent good run would mean nothing against a determined Palace side led by former Anfield boss Roy Hodgson, who is stepping down at the end of the season.

"Nobody should expect the perfect game, like in the sense of an early lead and all these kind of things," warned the 53-year-old, whose side beat Palace 7-0 in the reverse fixture in December.

"You have to fight for it. I respect Crystal Palace too much, what they want to give Roy in his last game maybe as a manager."

A total of 10,000 Liverpool fans will be inside Anfield for the match after a season played almost entirely behind closed doors because of the coronavirus.

Klopp said having them back was the "best news I can imagine" but he said they must stay patient, even if things were not going Liverpool's way on a nervy final day.

"It was an incredibly intense season, nothing will change that," he added of an injury-plagued campaign. "But we have it now in our hands to make a top, top finish of the season."

Diogo Jota is unlikely to feature as he is still recovering from a foot injury, while loanee Ozan Kabak is also set to miss out with a muscle problem. The duo join Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Ben Davies in being sidelined for the remainder of the campaign, while Naby Keita is doubtful with a muscle problem.

Klopp said City would not have won the Premier League this season if they had to deal with an injury crisis like that of his deposed champions.

"With the amount of injuries we have had, it was not the year to become champions. No chance. For nobody," he added.

"As good as they are, if City have their three centre halves out, no, they don't win the league."

Hodgson, meanwhile, is clear about the magnitude of the game today for Liverpool.

"We might not get out of Anfield if we win, might be locked in the dressing room for a while," joked the 73-year-old, who has managed 16 clubs and four national teams in 45 years and was in charge of Liverpool in 2010-11.

"I don't know if we can win there, but I know that whatever XI we have, they'll be busting a gut to win. If Liverpool do win, it'll be because they've played better than us."

The Eagles will be without at least five players as Eberechi Eze (Achilles), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (strain) are all injured.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

