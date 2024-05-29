Osimhen out of Nigeria's World Cup qualifiers due to injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v AS Roma - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - April 28, 2024 Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca/File Photo
Updated
May 29, 2024, 05:23 AM
Published
May 29, 2024, 05:23 AM

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will miss Nigeria's two upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers due to injury, the Nigeria Football Federation said on Tuesday.

The federation gave no details about the injury but said the 25-year-old would be out for four weeks.

Osimhen will miss the clashes against South Africa in Uyo on June 7 and Benin in neutral Ivory Coast three days later.

His absence will make it difficult for recently appointed head coach Finidi George to get the side's qualification campaign back on track after surprise 1-1 draws with tiny Lesotho at home and Zimbabwe in neutral Rwanda. REUTERS

