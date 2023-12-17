Osimhen back on target as Napoli beat lowly Cagliari to go fourth

Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Cagliari - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - December 16, 2023 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Serie A - Napoli v Cagliari - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - December 16, 2023 Napoli's Victor Osimhen celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
29 sec ago

Goals by Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia helped the club to get a 2-1 home win against lowly Cagliari in Serie A on Saturday and move provisionally up to fourth in the standings.

Osimhen broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 69th minute after Cagliari keeper Simone Scuffet deflected his header on to the post and saw the ball bounce into the net as a result.

Cagliari forward Leonardo Pavoletti equalised three minutes later from close range but Kvaratskhelia restored the lead for Napoli after Osimhen superbly controlled the ball to tee him up 15 minutes from fulltime.

Champions Napoli moved up two places to fourth on 27 points from 16 games, 11 points behind leaders Inter Milan who visit mid-table Lazio on Sunday. Cagliari are 16th with 13 points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top