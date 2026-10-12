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Osasuna sack Ramis, Arrasate returns as manager

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Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 16, 2026 Osasuna coach Luis Miguel Ramis reacts REUTERS/Susana Vera

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Atletico Madrid v Osasuna - Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain - September 16, 2026 Osasuna coach Luis Miguel Ramis reacts REUTERS/Susana Vera

Oct 12 - Osasuna parted ways with manager Luis Miguel Ramis after eight matches in charge on Monday, and replaced him with Jagoba Arrasate, who returns two years after leaving the club.

The Navarrese side have won twice in LaLiga and sit 16th in the table with eight points. A ragged 5-2 defeat by Real Betis on Sunday was Ramis' final chance to prove he was the right person for the job.

Arrasate has signed a contract until 2029. The 48-year-old returns to El Sadar after a two-year gap, during which he managed at Mallorca.

Vicente Moreno, Alessio Lisci and Ramis all had spells as manager after Arrasate, but none lasted more than a season. Ramis took the reins in July, but a run of four defeats in five, conceding 17 goals, ended his tenure.

In his first six-year stint at Osasuna, Arrasate became a hero in Pamplona, guiding them back to LaLiga and taking Osasuna to a second Copa del Rey final appearance in their history in 2023. They qualified for the Conference League in the same season. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.