Osasuna deny there were racist chants at home game with Real Madrid

Osasuna have denied that there were any racist chants from their fans during the 4-2 home defeat by Real Madrid last weekend, the LaLiga club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Real Madrid have filed a complaint against the referee who handled Saturday's game at El Sadar stadium for not including in his match report alleged insults aimed at their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr, the capital club said on Monday.

"Given the information published in the media after Real Madrid's press release, which presents El Sadar with racist behaviour, Osasuna wants to clarify that no racist chants were uttered (during) Saturday's match," Osasuna said.

"The club will not tolerate the tarnishing of the reputation of the Osasuna fans, who, throughout its history, have been known for their anti-racist stance."

Osasuna acknowledged that a small number of their fans insulted Real players and condemned the behaviour.

"In addition, Osasuna wants to show its rejection of the insults - which had no racist references - that a minority proffered last Saturday at El Sadar," they added.

"The club rejects these chants that, unfortunately, its players also have to suffer when they visit other LaLiga stadiums." REUTERS