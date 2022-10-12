Orlando Pride coaches sacked for 'retaliatory conduct'

NEW YORK - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) terminated the contracts of Orlando Pride coach Amanda Cromwell and assistant coach Sam Greene on Monday after the league found they had taken part in retaliatory conduct against players.

The two coaches were on administrative leave since June 6 while a joint investigation team looked into the alleged "retaliation", and whether it violated the league's policy on discrimination, harassment and bullying.

"Cromwell's and Greene's employment contracts are terminated effective immediately," the NWSL said. "Cromwell and Greene are ineligible to work in the NWSL in any capacity unless or until approved by the commissioner."

Pride chairman Mark Wilf released a statement on Monday voicing his support for the league's move.

"Our organisation has received a review of the findings regarding retaliatory conduct towards Pride players and supports the actions taken by the National Women's Soccer League, including the league's decision to terminate the contracts of Amanda Cromwell and Sam Greene, effective immediately," he said.

"We recognise that hiring the club's next head coach is a critical step forward, and we will immediately begin a process to identify a leader that will embody the values of our organisation, bring a competitive roster to the field and, most importantly, protect and advocate for our players."

Cromwell, who took over the team in 2021 after stints as a collegiate head coach, released a statement that slammed the probe.

"I'm saddened and disappointed by the results of the NWSL's investigation released today," she said. "I believe the investigation lacked transparency, professionalism and thoroughness and, as a result, my character and integrity have been mischaracterised."

Cromwell also claimed the accusations against her were based on her decision to waive an unnamed player over "performance and conduct detrimental to the team culture" and insisted the Pride had approved her decision at the time.

An independent report by former acting United States attorney general Sally Q. Yates released in October found the NWSL did not "institute basic measures to prevent and address" widespread abuse by coaches.

Half of the league's 10 head coaches were fired in 2021 following players' complaints, leading the league to retain Yates to conduct a probe.

REUTERS