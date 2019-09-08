Oranje halt German revival

HAMBURG • There had been signs of a mini-revival for Germany, who went into their Euro 2020 qualifier with the Netherlands on the back of a six-match unbeaten run.

They also had not lost a qualifying match for a major tournament since October 2015 and with three wins in as many games in Group C, Joachim Low's men were confident of doing the double over the Dutch, having beaten them 3-2 in Amsterdam in March.

But the same defensive frailties that had been exposed in their humiliating group-phase exit at last year's World Cup and their dismal Nations League campaign came to the fore again, as Ronald Koeman's players avenged their home defeat to beat Germany 4-2 in Hamburg on Friday night.

Substitute Donyell Malen scored on his debut and Georginio Wijnaldum netted in stoppage time as the Dutch blew the group open, moving three points behind Germany, who are on nine, with a game in hand.

Frenkie de Jong and a Jonathan Tah own goal had put Koeman's men in front after they had trailed at half-time from an early Serge Gnabry strike, before a contentious spot kick converted by Toni Kroos levelled the matters.

After suffering his first defeat of the year, Low was despondent, admitting "we deserved to lose", before hitting out at his players' inability to keep it tight as the Dutch wrested control of the game.

He told national broadcaster RTL: "Holland were the better team over the 90 minutes. Although we were 1-0 up, we never really had the feeling that we had the game under control. We gave the ball away too often going forward.

"We played below our skill level and abilities. The Dutch kept pressing and then we ended up playing high balls. That is not how we had planned to play. We will now need to analyse this game and draw our conclusions.

"We did not play well in the first half and we had very little possession. It cannot be our game to have so little possession (the hosts only had 39.2 per cent of the ball before the break).

"There was a bad game today, we have to learn from it and make things better again in Northern Ireland."

Gnabry also lamented at how cheaply Die Mannschaft gave away the ball for the Oranje to score, adding: "We conceded the goals too lightly... That really shouldn't happen to us. We were good in the game until 3-2."

Koeman was delighted with the way his players had exploited the Germans' "tiredness" by attacking the space behind their backline and claimed they had only conceded owing to unforeseen errors.

He said: "I told my players (at half-time) to stay in the game, not to give them so much space, control the ball better. That we should just keep going and we would get our chances... and we benefited from that. Overall, we worked harder than Germany for this victory."

Germany travel to Belfast tomorrow to play leaders Northern Ireland, who have a perfect record after four matches, while the Dutch play bottom-side Estonia away.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS