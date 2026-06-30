Orange Army floods Monterrey ahead of Netherlands' match against Morocco

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June 29 - Thousands of Dutch fans flooded the streets of Monterrey, Mexico, ahead of the Netherlands' World Cup match against Morocco in the Round of 32 on Monday night.

Members of the Orange Army danced, sang, marched, and partied, saying that their iconic celebrations were a way to bring joy to the World Cup, regardless of the outcome on the pitch.

"We're always here to celebrate, make a party. We know we're never really here to fully win it, we do hope it, of course, but we're here to celebrate as long as we can," said Netherlands fan David Derotte.

The roving Orange Army has captured international attention for the large marches and celebrations they've held in Kansas City and beyond at the team's previous matches in the tournament.

In Monterrey, state governor Samuel Garcia has enthusiastically embraced the Dutch fans' arrival, in part because orange is also the colour of his political party, Movimiento Ciudadano.

Garcia went to the border over the weekend to personally escort a bus filled with Dutch fans travelling from the U.S. to Mexico, according to his posts on social media.

A Dutch fan nicknamed "Orange Elvis" said the Orange Army's goal was to champion soccer's celebratory spirit more than cutthroat competition.

"We bring joy to the world," he said. "If we lose tonight, we already had a party, and if we win, we’ve got the second party." REUTERS