Open U-14 trials as FAS leaves no stone unturned

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) will hold public trials next month for those under the age of 14 - an unprecedented move to look for national youth players.

Previously, it would send invitations for FAS team and club trials to all 139 secondary schools.

The move, said FAS technical director Joseph Palatsides, is meant to make sure that no players fall through the cracks, especially when they are not part of the youth set-ups of professional clubs.

"We're not looking for professional-level players," he said. "This is just about how I can look at young players in a different manner.

"In Singapore we don't have a huge pool of talent, so this is about getting everyone an opportunity.

"We have to look at players at a younger age, who may not be involved with clubs or academies. You always hear stories of this or that player slipped through the net... We want to prevent this."

The 54-year-old Australian, was the head of A-League club Melbourne City's youth academy before being appointed in May by the FAS on a two-year contract, with the option of a further two years.

As technical director, he oversees the development of Singapore football in all aspects, which includes enhancing the development of the national age-group teams, grassroots and women's football, as well as strengthening the youth development and coaching structures.

While he stressed that the trials were not intended to "form a team", he said the FAS is looking at those under the age of 14 or born in 2006. This group comprises players most likely to form the team that will take part in the Asian Under-16 qualification matches in 2021.

It is hoped that such an early start at preparations can prevent a repeat of poor performances by age-group teams in recent years.

This month, the Under-18s were beaten 11-0 by South Korea and 8-0 by Myanmar in the Asian U-19 qualifiers - a repeat of 2017, when they lost 7-0 to Japan and 4-2 to Mongolia. In 2017, the U-15s were also trounced by Japan (11-0) and Malaysia (6-1) in Asian qualifiers.

Said Palatsides: "In a sense, now we wait for players to enter (youth set-ups of professional) clubs when they are 14 and, yes, we have a grassroots programme with ActiveSG, which we work closely with.

"The question is, can we make it better? Can we work with these players before they have to play at the international level?"

He said the goal of the trials is to identify potential players and track them through a database that will be set up.

Noting it will "not be a foolproof system from the start", he said it would be the start of an ongoing process and says there are plans for more open trials.

The trials will be held at the Jalan Besar Stadium over three days:

• Dec 9: Players from the north and south zones

• Dec 11: East and west

• Dec 13: Final session for shortlisted participants

Links to registration can be found on FAS' website at www.fas.org.sg or its Facebook page, and closes tomorrow.