Ooh, aah, La Liga games to feature virtual crowd noise

MADRID • Although the remaining 11 rounds of games in La Liga will be played without supporters in the stands when it resumes in Spain on Thursday, that does not mean there will not be any crowd noise.

Speaking on TV channel Movistar on Sunday, La Liga president Javier Tebas explained that fans watching matches at home will be given two options.

They can either watch a broadcast without any added sounds or listen to an artificially created atmosphere that has been developed for the rest of the season.

The top flight will use virtual images of stands in TV broadcasts that will be augmented by "fan audio", produced by EA Sports, the makers of the Fifa video game, in a project called Sounds Of The Stand.

La Liga said the use of technology "will allow matches to be seen in an attractive way that closely resembles how they looked and sounded before the competition was postponed".

The stands will be virtualised and will offer to-scale images of seated fans wearing the home club's colours. La Liga collaborated with Norwegian digital media company VIZRT on the technology.

"In moments when the game is stopped, this image of fans can be transformed into a canvas that matches the colour of the home team and will carry institutional messages among other offerings," added the league.

On the "fan audio", Tebas claimed the noise will rise and fall like how a game ebbs and flows.

"We will see a brilliant virtual direction of the game, although fans will be able to choose between the virtual atmosphere or the real one," he said.

"We have made these broadcasting changes so fans can enjoy La Liga. We work with global partners to offer a great viewer experience.

"We are in an exceptional situation, but for us, it has been important to be able to adapt and offer a compelling, cutting-edge broadcast to our fans."

A league statement also said the noise had "been digitally adapted so it can be implemented in real time".

Football will return on Thursday after a three-month break owing to the coronavirus with the Seville derby - one of the most passionately contested matches on the Spanish calendar - between Sevilla and Real Betis, a fixture that will be an acid test of just how good the virtual crowd sound really is.

Sky Sports will also be using the same Fifa simulated crowd noise, but only for its broadcasts when the English Premier League resumes on July 17. Aston Villa will play Sheffield United while champions Manchester City will face Arsenal in the first two games of the restart.

Like La Liga, there will be an option to turn off the artificial atmospheric effects, but Sky managing director Robert Webster told the Metro he feels viewers will appreciate having "the best possible experience - even if they can't be in the stadiums or watch with their family and friends".

REUTERS, XINHUA