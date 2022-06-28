Only legit Qatar 2022 licence plates allowed

DOHA • Qatar on Sunday warned the general public against the use of unauthorised vehicle licence plates with the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 logo, after it auctioned off dozens of number plates for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"It is prohibited to copy and install the World Cup logo on the vehicle number plate," tweeted the interior ministry, warning that violators would face legal action.

"The plates containing the World Cup logo are a special version that are issued according to specific terms and conditions in coordination with Fifa... and for auctioned special number plates only," it added.

Fifty licence plates bearing the World Cup logo were put up for auction last month, with the most expensive one going for 1.8 million Qatari riyals (S$684,300).

In the same month, the Qatari authorities said five people were arrested "for promoting the sale of clothes bearing the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 logo without obtaining prior approval from Fifa".

This came after authorities last year raided a factory making perfume that was to be put in World Cup logo branded bottles, without arresting anyone. There is no official perfume.

Organisers said last week that about 1.2 million tickets have already been sold for the global showpiece from Nov 21 to Dec 18.

The Qatari capital of Doha, with a population of about 2.4 million, is bracing itself for a huge influx of visitors, with hotel accommodation extremely scarce. Some fans will stay in 1,000 traditional Qatari tents, while others will sleep on cruise ships docked in Doha.

Separately, former Fifa secretary-general Jerome Valcke will appeal against his conviction for accepting bribes in a case involving 2010 World Cup media rights, his legal team said yesterday. A Swiss appeals court last Friday found Valcke, 61, guilty of bribery and forging documents but acquitted him of aggravated dishonest management as it handed him a suspended 11-month prison term and fine.

"Mr Valcke did not harm Fifa and his full acquittal on the counts of mismanagement has therefore logically been confirmed. Just as logically, the criminal justice system has now rejected Fifa's civil claims," his lawyers said by e-mail.

They added that they would take the case to Switzerland's supreme court and the guilty verdict was thus not final.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS