'One more huge hurdle' remains

LONDON • England manager Gareth Southgate hailed his team for reaching their first major tournament final in 55 years but warned that Italy, their opponents in Sunday's Euro 2020 decider, will be a "massive hurdle".

After beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time in the semi-finals on Wednesday, Southgate and the England players stayed on the field after the final whistle singing "Sweet Caroline" with the fans and he suggested that was enough celebrating - for now.

"There was mayhem on the pitch and I was part of it. We've got to enjoy the fact we're in the final but there's one more massive hurdle to conquer," Southgate said following the win in front of nearly 60,000 fans at Wembley.

"Italy are a very good side. They are in outstanding form and have defensive warriors who have been through everything. It's a great game to look forward to.

"Finals are there to be won. We'll regroup and prepare properly. We need to recover tonight, it's taken a lot physically and mentally."

Harry Kane's penalty in extra time - first saved by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel before the England captain netted the rebound - clinched the victory.

It was all thanks to the ever-dangerous Raheem Sterling, who continued to drive into the box and was eventually brought down lightly by Joakim Maehle for a controversial video assistant referee-reviewed penalty.

There were also two balls on the pitch in the lead-up to the goal but the extra ball was not interfering with play. According to Fifa, "if an extra ball, other object or animal enters the field of play during the match, the referee must: stop play (and restart with a dropped ball) only if it interferes with play".

Southgate's men had trailed via a brilliant Mikkel Damsgaard free kick after half an hour, having conceded their first goal of the tournament. It was also the first goal scored from a direct free kick at Euro 2020, finally coming in the 50th of 51 matches.

England then equalised when Denmark captain Simon Kjaer turned Bukayo Saka's cross into his own net nine minutes later - a record-extending 11th own goal at a single European Championship.

"I'm so proud of the players. The fans were incredible all night," Southgate added.

"We knew it wouldn't be straightforward. We said to the players that we have to show resilience and come back after setbacks and we did that."

Southgate had suffered defeat in a Euro semi-final for England in 1996 and then again as manager in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But for the first time since beating West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, England will contest the title match of a major tournament.

It will also be their first European Championship showpiece.

Much has been said about Southgate's pragmatism in games but few fans can complain after a late defensive decision meant that England held on for the win.

Second-half substitute Jack Grealish, brought on to inject some creativity in attack, was taken off for Kieran Trippier just after Kane's goal to shore up the defence.

That involved a shift to a back-three, meaning the England boss had to sacrifice an attacker and with Sterling still a vital contributor, Southgate had to choose between Grealish and fellow substitute Phil Foden, who had only entered the game during the first half of extra time.

"He's fine," Southgate said of Grealish, who has started only one match. "He understood, we know when Denmark have gone behind in games they've thrown four men up front so we needed to get an extra defender on just to make sure we were more solid."

The understanding that it is all for the team has been crucial here.

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand believes that the "togetherness" of Southgate's squad has led to their success at Euro 2020, while former midfielder Karen Carney described the team as "a family".

10 Harry Kane is now England's joint-highest goalscorer in major tournaments (Euro/World Cup), moving level with Gary Lineker on 10 goals. 55 England have reached their first major tournament final in 55 years, since winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil. It is the longest gap between final appearances for any European nation in the history of the two competitions.

This is most evident in the case of Grealish, and also how Southgate has left the pacy Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho - both immensely popular players - on the bench for a large part of this tournament in favour of Saka.

"Look back at other teams, my teams for example, they'd have been sulking around the camp (when they don't play), speaking to their agents at home," added Ferdinand.

"But these guys are professionals. They know what their job is and they go out and do it to a T."

Separately, London police said they made 20 arrests after supporters gathered to celebrate the win.

Riot police were on hand as traffic came to a standstill at Piccadilly Circus in central London when fans blocked streets and climbed on telephone boxes.

