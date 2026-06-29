One killed in shooting at site of California World Cup fan zone

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SAN JOSE, California – One person was killed and another seriously injured on June 2 8 in a shooting at a popular entertainment spot in San Jose, California, that has been hosting World Cup “fan zone” screening matches, police said.

There were no World Cup games being screened at the time of the shooting, with the only match of the day finishing around 2pm local time (5am Singapore time, June 29).

“One victim was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries,” San Jose police said in a post on social media platform X.

“This incident is being investigated as a homicide. Several streets are closed in the area.”

The incident occurred at San Pedro Square, one of several places in the San Francisco Bay Area where huge crowds have gathered for lively “watch parties” showing World Cup matches on big screens.

The Bay Area has hosted five World Cup matches so far, with the last game a knockout match on July 1 between Bosnia and co-hosts the United States.

A Reuters journalist at the scene saw many policemen and patrol cars and a person on a stretcher partially covered by a white sheet being rushed away from the area by people in uniform.

The place was cordoned off and most bars in the area were closed after the incident.

A security guard, who declined to be named, said she saw the injured person in distress.

“The person was still moaning and groaning. There was blood around his neck and upper back,” she said. “Police were talking to security and a couple of witnesses.”

There are several dozen fan zones across the Bay Area. REUTERS