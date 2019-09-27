One goal won't cut it at United

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his players to be more ruthless in finishing chances, after he admitted they are better in penalty shoot-outs than open play at the moment.

Just last month, the Norwegian urged his team to be more "clinical" following a 1-1 Premier League draw with Southampton.

Their lack of sharpness in front of goal showed again on Wednesday at Old Trafford. Despite recording 31 attempts in a 1-1 draw with Rochdale, United needed penalties to avoid a League Cup embarrassment against the third-tier outfit.

Juan Mata, Andreas Pereira, Fred, Mason Greenwood and Daniel James all converted penalties in a 5-3 shoot-out win but United left the pitch rather sheepishly, with their progress to the fourth round, to face Chelsea, masking another disappointing performance.

"We go 1-0 up in many games and, today again, we go 1-0 up and you think go on then, get the second, which is the key now," said Solskjaer, who was subjected to calls for his sacking on social media after the match.

"We need to go for a second. At this club you don't just sit back and hope that's good enough. If you settle for good enough, that's not what we want.

"But we handled it (the shoot-out) really well. I'm very pleased with the confidence. You know we're better in penalty shoot-outs than in proper games."

Following last Sunday's chastening 2-0 league loss at West Ham, United were in trouble again when Rochdale's Luke Matheson - only 16 years of age and still an A-Level student - cancelled out 17-year-old Mason Greenwood's 68th-minute opener just eight minutes later.

United goalkeeper Sergio Romero then saved the day by denying Jimmy Keohane in the shoot-out.

Greenwood was one of a few positives for United after the striker recovered from tonsillitis to score for the second time in a week, staking his claim for a starting berth against Arsenal in the Premier League on Monday with Marcus Rashford out with a groin injury.

"Mason Greenwood has two great feet. He's a nightmare for defenders... he can go both ways," Solskjaer said of the young player who also scored the winner in the 1-0 Europa League win over Astana.

AVERAGE GOALS SCORED

1.25 Manchester United have scored 10 goals in eight matches this season.

2.75 The Red Devils netted 22 in their first eight games after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer first took over as caretaker manager last December.

"You can just see that he's got quality. He will get his share of games. He's young and we have to allow him to grow."

The manager could have done with an easier draw than a visit to Chelsea, but his team did beat the Blues 4-0 on the first day of the season and he insisted: "If you want to win it, you have to beat the best."

Chelsea did not have problems on Wednesday as last season's runners-up hammered Grimsby 7-1.

In another highlight of the fourth-round ties to be played next month, Premier League leaders Liverpool will host Arsenal. The Reds beat Milton Keynes Dons 2-0, while the Gunners thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS