‘One for the romantics’ as Luton and Coventry battle to reach Premier League

LONDON – Football’s richest game has been billed as “one for the romantics” as Luton Town and Coventry City clash for a Premier League spot on Saturday after decades in the wilderness.

Just five years ago, both clubs were languishing in fourth-tier obscurity. Now one of them will leave Wembley this weekend having achieved a promotion worth about £170 million (S$283.6 million).

“This weekend’s contest at Wembley offers the biggest financial prize in world football,” said Zal Udwadia, assistant director of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

Coventry manager Mark Robins recognises the appeal of a rags-to-riches tale.

“People talk about journeys, where we’ve both come from,” he said. “It’s one for the romantics.”

Luton last featured in the top flight in 1992 and their Kenilworth Road stadium, with a capacity of a shade over 10,000, set among rows of terraced houses, would be the smallest in the Premier League era if they go up.

“The supporters have been through some dark times,” said Luton boss Rob Edwards. “To get to Wembley is special. Hopefully we can go there and celebrate again.”

Luton enjoyed three successive top-10 finishes in the top flight in the mid-1980s and won their first major trophy when they beat Arsenal in the 1988 League Cup final.

But the Hatters’ decline was painfully steep as they plunged down the leagues.

Hit by punishing points penalties after a series of financial problems, the club were in dire straits after suffering three successive relegations from 2007 to 2009.

They spent five years in non-league purgatory before winning promotion from the Conference (National League) in 2014 to kick-start their renaissance.

Successive promotions in 2018 and 2019 took them back to the second-tier Championship.

Edwards, hired in November, then led the Hatters to a third-place finish this term before they beat Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

“We believed we could achieve something. We’re one game away from the Premier League. It sounds surreal,” he said.