One for the record books

It is joy unconfined for R. Aaravin as he scores his first Singapore Premier League (SPL) goal in the Young Lions' 2-2 draw against Geylang International at Bedok Stadium and wheels away in delight with brothers Irfan and Ikhsan Fandi. The defender's 56th-minute strike was sandwiched by a brace from Geylang defender Yeo Hai Ngee and it took a stoppage-time equaliser from Ikhsan to rescue a draw. In yesterday's other SPL game, DPMM defeated Tampines Rovers 2-1 in Bandar Seri Begawan to ensure the fight for second place goes down to the wire.