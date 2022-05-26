One final push as Benzema aims to make 2022 his year

PARIS • Real Madrid's Rodrygo was asked on Tuesday what was the best piece of advice he had been given by teammate and fellow forward Karim Benzema.

The Brazilian answered quickly: "To give him the ball."

It has been a sensible strategy for Real, whose No. 9 will be the most dangerous player on the pitch in Saturday's Champions League final against Liverpool and who has been arguably the finest player in the world all season.

The French international's tally of 49 goals in 52 games dwarfs Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's 33 in 59. It is also better than Kylian Mbappe, who rejected Real in favour of a contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain, who has 48 in 52.

If Real beat Liverpool to win a 14th European Cup, the expectation is Benzema will win his first Ballon d'Or. The award will be announced on Oct 17, with the veteran one of the front runners for the prestigious prize.

This season, Benzema has scored the most goals of his career for Real and the most of his career in the Champions League, even though he turns 35 in December.

He has become the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the Champions League and is the most prolific French scorer in history.

If he scores two goals this weekend, he will equal Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League record of 17 goals, the most by one player in a single tournament.

"We always look for him," said Rodrygo. "He's phenomenal."

To score twice against Liverpool, in a final, might be tough but who would put it past Benzema, in this sort of form? He has already scored 10 times in the knockout stage, rattling the very best opponents, including hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea, and a brace against Manchester City.

On Sunday, as Real were still reeling from Mbappe's decision, it was impossible not to wonder if Benzema might have breathed a little sigh of relief. After all, it has been in the absence of Ronaldo that Benzema has thrived.

"He is a player who feels more like a leader every day, he feels more important in the team," said Real coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Should Benzema win his fifth Champions League in eight years to go with his four La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Club World Cups and three European Super Cups, it will be a trophy to entrench him among the very best.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will aim to prevent that by devising a plan to limit Benzema's influence.

The German was recognised for his side's tilt at an unprecedented quadruple this season as he was named the League Managers Association and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday.

The Reds fell short of the feat after they lost out to City in the Premier League title race by a point but still have the chance to claim the treble on Saturday.

"It's a great honour and it was an insane season," said Klopp.

"It was not the best outcome, but we're already over it."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS