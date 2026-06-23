One dead, eight injured in stampede in Jordan as fans watched World Cup match, says Jordan News Agency

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June 23 - One person died and eight others were injured after a stampede during a crowded gathering of fans in central Amman to watch Jordan's World Cup match against Algeria early on Tuesday, Jordan News Agency reported citing the country's Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The incident occurred at Hashemite Square, where large numbers of fans had gathered in the capital to watch Jordan’s 2-1 defeat to Algeria, according to the Jordan News Agency.

Emergency teams transported nine injured people to hospital after heavy congestion and crowd movement at the venue led to the crush. One of those injured later died, while the others sustained minor to moderate injuries, it reported citing the PSD.

Experts were investigating to determine the exact cause of death, it added.

Large crowds of spectators had gathered across the capital to follow the match, with Jordan competing in their first World Cup. REUTERS