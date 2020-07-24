Once hunters, Reds must prepare to be hunted: Rush

Success does not just bring with it acclaim, ovation and plaudits. It also creates envy and jealousy in rivals.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush's advice to the Reds' newly minted Premier League champions is simple: Embrace the hate.

Just hours before he went to Anfield to watch Jurgen Klopp's men thump Chelsea 5-3 and then lift their first English league trophy in 30 years, he told The Straits Times on Wednesday that a different mental approach will be needed as Liverpool begin next season with a target on their backs as they defend their title.

In a Zoom interview arranged by Acronis, Liverpool's cyber protection partners, Rush said: "As champions, everyone will want to beat you more than ever, and… from my own experience, I loved it.

"When people want to beat you, it means they're scared of you, and (that's) the mental approach you have to take.

"When (rival fans) were booing us, we wanted to win more. You need that winning mentality, which was what Liverpool were known for in the '70s and '80s, up until 1990 when we (last) won the league."

Rush, who scored 346 goals in 660 games for Liverpool across two stints and 15 seasons between 1980 and 1996, is the Reds' record goalscorer and helped them lift five top-flight league titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups and two European Cups.

The 58-year-old said improving the squad before next season's title defence is now a priority for manager Klopp.

And while Rush noted that the Liverpool academy has been churning out fine talents - he is most excited by 19-year-old attacking midfielder Curtis Jones - he said bringing in experience will be vital.

He conceded though that Klopp has a "difficult" situation on his hands trying to find quality and seasoned players who will have to accept not being automatic starters.

Liverpool reportedly missed out on signing German international forward Timo Werner, who opted to join Premier League rivals Chelsea from RB Leipzig for £47.6 million (S$85 million) on the assurance of more playing time.

Pointing to Liverpool's front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who have scored 252 goals under Klopp to date, Rush said: "The problem is, what happens when one of the front three get injured?

"Are you going to pay £100 million for a player who is not guaranteed to get into the side?

"If he costs £100 million, he's not going to want to sit on the bench.

"So it's difficult to say but I'm sure Jurgen will have something under his belt because we can't stand still, we have to move forward, and that's what the manager gets paid for."

In celebrating Liverpool's first title triumph since the one he helped win, Rush heaped praise on Klopp and described the German as having the man management skills of legendary former managers Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

Rush also singled out club captain Jordan Henderson, whom he called an "unsung hero" whose leadership was crucial.

The Welshman also hopes that this league title will usher in a period of success for the club, as it did decades ago.

Rush said: "Liverpool, at the moment, have a good balance of experience and youth, and I think they have a good chance to be successful in the next three to five years, and I hope they do that.

"But in the meantime, we still have to bring players in, to keep everyone on their toes."

