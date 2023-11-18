Onana injured playing World Cup qualifier in Cameroon

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Luton Town - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - November 11, 2023 Manchester United's Andre Onana during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/ File Photo
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

DOUALA - Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana faces a potential spell on the sidelines after suffering a suspected adductor injury on Friday as he helped Cameroon to a 3-0 home win over Mauritius in their World Cup qualifier in Douala.

He had to leave the pitch 10 minutes from time after hurting himself making a save in the game, the first for the Indomitable Lions in the 2026 qualifying campaign.

Cameroon officials made no comment on Onana’s condition after the game and it was unclear whether he would travel with the squad to Libya, where they play in Benghazi on Tuesday in their next World Cup Group D qualifier. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top