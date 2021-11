LONDON - Even as Liverpool were equalling the longest unbeaten run in their history, Jurgen Klopp could see the storm clouds on the horizon. As he reflected on the 5-0 win at Manchester United, he warned of defensive issues, of the "clear-cut chances which we gave them".

The surprise for Klopp, perhaps, was that their first defeat in 26 games, at West Ham, came from three Alisson errors.