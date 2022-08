This will be a Premier League season like no other. That the World Cup will be played in November and December, and will bisect the European club season, sees to that.

Qatar's showpiece has concertinaed the schedule into a workload that will test all 20 squads, and even before the event takes place. By the time national teams jet out to the emirate, a Premier League team will have played 16 matches by Nov 12, those in the Champions League will have played six group-stage matches by Nov 2.