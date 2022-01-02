On The Ball

Striking solution Lukaku gives Tuchel the Blues

Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It seemed like one of the best weeks of Romelu Lukaku's interrupted Chelsea career.

He had finally scored in back-to-back league games. He had illustrated the importance of picking a striker.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 02, 2022, with the headline Striking solution Lukaku gives Tuchel the Blues. Subscribe