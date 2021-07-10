On The Ball: Southgate making the most of Sterling qualities

Raheem Sterling has been England's resident star.
Raheem Sterling has been England's resident star.PHOTO: AFP
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The last time Raheem Sterling won a major individual honour, Pep Guardiola did not even think he was the best player in his own side. Sterling was named Footballer of the Year in 2019. Guardiola branded Bernardo Silva Manchester City's outstanding performer that season.

Now Sterling stands on the brink of not just England's first honour since 1966, but a bigger personal prize. Win Euro 2020 and the case for him to be named the player of the tournament will be compelling. This time, at least, no one will be nominating Bernardo Silva.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 