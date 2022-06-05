Paul Pogba is a basketball fanatic.
It was once reported Manchester United had told their French midfielder to curb his hoops habit for fear of his getting injured.
Paul Pogba is a basketball fanatic.
It was once reported Manchester United had told their French midfielder to curb his hoops habit for fear of his getting injured.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 05, 2022, with the headline Plenty of hype, but Pogba's United career flattered to deceive. Subscribe