New season, but contrast between Manchester sides remain

The Mancunian candidates take to the stage on Sunday (Aug 7) as the contrast between the Manchester City, who visit West Ham United, and Manchester United, who host Brighton & Hove Albion, remains stark. It's been a summer of change at both clubs, but the gap remains wide.

Erik ten Hag was a face in the crowd for United's final match of last season, a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace that may register as the club's rock-bottom moment in 30 years of the English Premier League. United were aimless, shapeless, listless, their usually boisterous away support barely mustering a chant. Ten Hag kept an admirably straight face that afternoon, fully aware TV cameras were on him while he was confronted by the depth of the job he had taken on.