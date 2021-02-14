On The Ball

Liverpool's defensive woes turning into a comedy of errors

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and defender Ozan Kabak after their collision gifted Leicester's second goal scored by Jamie Vardy.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON - Before Ozan Kabak had kicked a ball in earnest for his new club, Ben Davies had already proved himself to be a true Liverpool centre-back. He had got injured.

So the jokes went, anyway. Fabinho was ruled out on Friday, Davies sidelined on Saturday (Feb 13). Welcome to the curse of the Liverpool centre-backs, with five men hurt. When defenders were advised to copy Virgil van Dijk, this was not quite what Liverpool had in mind.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 