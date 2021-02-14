Liverpool's defensive woes turning into a comedy of errors

LONDON - Before Ozan Kabak had kicked a ball in earnest for his new club, Ben Davies had already proved himself to be a true Liverpool centre-back. He had got injured.

So the jokes went, anyway. Fabinho was ruled out on Friday, Davies sidelined on Saturday (Feb 13). Welcome to the curse of the Liverpool centre-backs, with five men hurt. When defenders were advised to copy Virgil van Dijk, this was not quite what Liverpool had in mind.