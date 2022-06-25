Inexperienced new Blues co-owner Boehly needs Tuchel for reboot

The new Chelsea are severing ties with the old Chelsea and far quicker than expected. This week's sudden departure of two key Roman Abramovich lieutenants in Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia, came as a distinct shock.

British newspaper reports suggest that Buck, a New Yorker, and Granovskaia, Abramovich's fellow Russian, had missed out on significant money by leaving the the English Premier League club before completing the gradual handover expected when they were bought by an American consortium.