Manchester City lost Sergio Aguero in the summer. They failed to sign Harry Kane. Now Ferran Torres, the youngster bought as a winger but who has become Spain's first-choice No. 9, is set to join Barcelona in January. Pep Guardiola's response felt both illogical and typical. "I am not getting to bring in a striker in January," he said.

Not having a striker runs contrary to most footballing logic. For Guardiola, the high priest of the false nine, it has served him well.