On The Ball: England have the talent to threaten France, if Southgate can instil some self-belief

LONDON – At first glance, England’s blueprint for defeating France in the quarter-finals is little more than stopping Kylian MbappE. Of all the players hyped ahead of the tournament, with apologies to Lionel Messi, Mbappe has augmented his reputation as the planet’s best. His speed, his directness, his self-assurance have made him a cut above in Qatar.

Kyle Walker, the Manchester City defender who prides himself on never being beaten for pace in the Premier League, is the Englishman detailed with stopping the French flier with Olympic sprinter speed. “I understand what I need to do and that is to stop him,” Walker said. “It’s easier said than done but I don’t underestimate myself.”