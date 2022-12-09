On The Ball: England have the talent to threaten France, if Southgate can instil some self-belief

John Brewin

England manager Gareth Southgate oversees training with his players as they prepare for their quarter-final clash with France on Saturday. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
24 sec ago
Published
7 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LONDON – At first glance, England’s blueprint for defeating France in the quarter-finals is little more than stopping Kylian MbappE. Of all the players hyped ahead of the tournament, with apologies to Lionel Messi, Mbappe has augmented his reputation as the planet’s best. His speed, his directness, his self-assurance have made him a cut above in Qatar. 

Kyle Walker, the Manchester City defender who prides himself on never being beaten for pace in the Premier League, is the Englishman detailed with stopping the French flier with Olympic sprinter speed. “I understand what I need to do and that is to stop him,” Walker said. “It’s easier said than done but I don’t underestimate myself.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top