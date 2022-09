The headline figure of a £1.7 billion (S$2.76 billion) net spend on over 140 players expresses the Premier League's continued dominance in the transfer window. And still not everyone got what they needed.

Erling Haaland, a deal struck early in 2022, was always going to be the headline deal. The Norwegian's arrival facilitated two further big moves, Manchester City selling Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal and Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.