On The Ball: Ancelotti will draw from his experience of beating Reds with an ageing team

In Paris, Liverpool v Real Madrid will become the first Champions League final pairing to be played three times, while Carlo Ancelotti will become the first manager to face the same opposition three times in the competition's final. In short, plenty of history will be played out.

It was Ancelotti, who knows Merseyside well having managed Everton from 2019 to 2021, whose AC Milan team were on the wrong end of Liverpool's miracle of Istanbul in 2005, though gained revenge in Athens two years later.