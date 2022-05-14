Aguero statue reminds Man City of the past as they prepare for a future with Haaland

Friday morning (May 13) at the Etihad Stadium reminded Manchester City that, for all the difficulty of this season's English Premier League title race with Liverpool, they have done it a far harder way.

The numbers "93.20" are etched in any City fan's mind, tattooed on many bodies. The time the clock had reached as Sergio Aguero scored the winner against Queens Park Rangers to snaffle City's first Premier League title in 2012 was commemorated this week, on the 10th anniversary, as the Argentinian returned to Manchester.