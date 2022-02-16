On The Ball

A clear out looms at underachievers Leicester

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It went all the way to the final week.

Some 137 years into their history, Leicester finally won the FA Cup for the first time. For the second successive season, they took their quest to qualify for the Champions League to the last day.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2022, with the headline A clear out looms at underachievers Leicester. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top