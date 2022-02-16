It went all the way to the final week.
Some 137 years into their history, Leicester finally won the FA Cup for the first time. For the second successive season, they took their quest to qualify for the Champions League to the last day.
It went all the way to the final week.
Some 137 years into their history, Leicester finally won the FA Cup for the first time. For the second successive season, they took their quest to qualify for the Champions League to the last day.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 16, 2022, with the headline A clear out looms at underachievers Leicester. Subscribe