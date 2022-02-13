On the Ball: A clear out looms at underachievers Leicester

It went all the way to the final week. Some 137 years into their history, Leicester finally won the FA Cup for the first time. For the second successive season, they took their quest to qualify for the Champions League to the last day.

Not this year. A 4-1 FA Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest, made all the more humiliating by the reality that their local rivals are a Championship club, leaves Leicester with two things to play for: A top-half finish and the Europa Conference League, a competition Brendan Rodgers claimed he didn't know what it was when Leicester's failings in the Europa League meant they were dumped into it.