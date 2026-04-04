On-loan Abdul Rasaq downs Stags to score double boost for two clubs

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Abdul Rasaq celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Albirex Niigata against BG Tampines Rovers at the Jurong East Stadium on Apr 4.

SINGAPORE – A goal in the 86th minute by forward Abdul Rasaq proved to be a double bonus for both his clubs, Albirex Niigata and the Lion City Sailors, on April 4.

On loan at Albirex from the Sailors, the Singaporean forward gave his parent club a major boost when he scored the decisive winner in Albirex’s come-from-behind 3-2 victory over BG Tampines Rovers.

The Jurong East Stadium result was the Stags’ first defeat of the Singapore Premier League (SPL) season after 14 matches, with seven games to go.

The Sailors, who have played the same number of matches as Tampines as of April 4, could go eight points clear of the second-placed Stags when they face the SPL’s bottom side Tanjong Pagar United on April 6.

When asked how he felt about helping his parent club Sailors, Rasaq said it had not crossed his mind.

“To be honest, I’m only focused on playing and doing my best for Albirex Niigata,” said the 24-year-old, who moved to Albirex in January in search of game time after making only three appearances for the Sailors this term.

“I feel that we (Albirex) are also in contention (for the title), even though the last few games we slipped up a little bit.

“But no problem, we stay focused and we still have the same target, and we will just push because you never know what can happen.”

Albirex’s victory sees them move to within four points of Tampines, although they are still nine points behind the Sailors.

Rasaq who celebrated his goal – just his third of the season – with a jig in front of the home fans, is delighted to be playing again and hopes to repay Albirex’s faith in him by scoring more goals.

He said: “ My goal here is to help Albirex and to get more playing time, and I’m happy today I’m able to do that, but it is still not enough for me. I still have to improve. I still have to push myself every day in every training and I hope at the end of season, we can reach our target.

“Personally, I want to continue to play 90 minutes, it is important for me and I’m so grateful to Albirex for that. I can only repay that on the field.”

Albirex coach Keiji Shigetomi praised his young forward for his toil up front.

He said: “Rasaq worked hard for 90 minutes in and out of possession and he deserved to stay on and score the goal.”

Following the morale-boosting win, the Japanese added: “We have seven matches to go. We have to believe in ourselves that we can compete (for the title) and work hard.”

The evening had looked bleak initially for the hosts, who found themselves 2-0 behind after just seven minutes.

In the fourth minute, Tampines opened the scoring when left-back Takeshi Yoshimoto picked out Trent Buhagiar who finished from close range.

Three minutes later, Buhagiar turned provider when his cross from the right was turned in by Japanese forward Hide Higashikawa.

Albirex got on the scoresheet from the spot in the 39th minute through a Yang Hyeon-ju penalty, after the referee had called for a foul on Katsuyuki Ishibashi in the box.

Albirex then found a deserved equaliser in the 60th minute, when a defensive mix up saw Shingo Nakano slot the ball past Stags goalkeeper Syazwan Buhari.

Rasaq then profited from more poor defending in the 86th minute. The Stags failed to clear their lines after a long-range Ishibashi strike was saved, and Rasaq was on hand to head in after Syazwan had got a hand to his initial effort.

Tampines coach Katsuhito Kinoshi cut a frustrated figure at the end of his first official match, as sections of the away support voiced their displeasure at him.

The Japanese tactician, who was announced as the new Stags head coach on the eve of the match, said: “This was an important defeat in terms of the title race but we cannot change the result any more. What we can do is to make sure we win as many games as we can from now till the end of the season.”

At the Bishan Stadium, Geylang International made it two straight wins after beating Hougang United 1-0. Japanese forward Ryoya Taniguchi’s fifth-minute strike was enough to see the Eagles move into fourth on the eight-team table while the Cheetahs remain sixth.

Analysis

Letting a two-goal lead slip is criminal for any team, especially when they are chasing the leaders in a title race. With two matches to come against the Sailors, the Stags are still in the race but they must learn from this painful lesson at Jurong East and come back stronger.