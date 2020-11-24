'On fire' Liverpool send clear message

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool's response to an injury crisis that left him without eight first-team regulars, as a dominant 3-0 win over Leicester moved the English champions level on points with Premier League leaders Tottenham.

The Reds manager was without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain through injury, while top scorer Mohamed Salah was absent due to a positive coronavirus test.

However, the hosts swept aside a Leicester team who had started the weekend on top of the table to set a club record of 64 league games unbeaten at Anfield since April 2017.

"Very (satisfying), because we deserved it 100 per cent," said Klopp. "The boys played an incredible game against a top opponent.

"Playing them like that tonight, I do not take for granted. The boys were on fire."

James Milner again proved his worth as a utility man, filling in at right-back and later in midfield after Naby Keita went off with an injury in the second half.

The 34-year-old also made two goals from corners, including one that led to defender Jonny Evans' own goal and for Roberto Firmino to head home the third.

Sandwiched between was Diogo Jota's strike, with the Portugal forward becoming the first Liverpool player to score in his first four home league games.

The hosts could have had more as Ulsterman Evans almost scored another own goal and Firmino hit the post, while Kasper Schmeichel kept the score down, making smart saves from Sadio Mane and Jota.

Brazil forward Firmino eventually netted his third league goal in 24 games and although his recent tally has not been prolific, his industrious display at Anfield highlighted what he brings to the team.

On calls for him to be dropped for Jota when Salah returns, Klopp, who revealed afterwards the Egypt forward would return to training this week as he had tested negative, said: "What people say about him is ridiculous. You cannot be closer to the goal than he was tonight. It was exactly the right goalscorer. We were so happy for him, he played outstanding tonight."

64 League games unbeaten at home for Liverpool, a club record, putting them 22 behind Chelsea's top-flight best.

Another muscle injury suffered by Keita was the only negative for Klopp, on a night when his side showed they will not give up their title easily despite losing centre-backs van Dijk and Gomez for most of the season.

The German trained his sights on broadcasters Sky and BT, blasting the match scheduling he believes is exacerbating the injury crisis at his club.

On why he waited till the 89th minute to make changes, he said: "Why we change late is because we constantly have to think that somebody will go down with an injury. We cannot change early, because we change early and the other one has an injury, and you end the game with nine players.

"If you (Sky) don't start talking to BT, we're done. If we keep playing on Wednesday and Saturday at 12.30pm, I'm not sure if you'll finish the season with 11 players.

"All the top six are the same, but I know you (the broadcasters) don't care and that's the problem."

