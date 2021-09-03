Oman stun 'really bad' Japan in qualifier

TOKYO • Oman stunned Japan in the opening game of Asia's final World Cup qualifying round yesterday, winning 1-0 thanks to an Issam Al Sabhi goal in the closing minutes.

Japan's shock home defeat in Group B came after the Blue Samurai dominated the previous round, with eight wins from eight.

After a goal-less first half at a rainy Panasonic Stadium in Osaka, the hosts sent on young stars Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan - both joining the national team after playing in the Tokyo Olympics.

But Oman broke through Japan's defensive line several times and Al Sabhi netted the 88th-minute winner just a few minutes after coming off the bench.

He said it was an "amazing feeling" when he scored the goal.

"Thank God. We got a good result. We worked together very hard," he told a news conference.

Oman coach Branko Ivankovic toasted "a historical victory".

Japan's poor performance disappointed some 5,000 local fans allowed to watch the game at the stadium after the number of spectators was slashed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Captain Maya Yoshida lamented the team's showing. "We lost as we were supposed to lose," he said. "Our tempo was bad. Our combination was bad. Really bad."

Japan, Asia's highest-ranked side, are seeking a seventh straight appearance at the 2022 World Cup. Group B also includes Australia, China, Saudi Arabia and Vietnam. The top two teams from each group will advance to the World Cup, and the third-placed sides will face off for a chance to enter the intercontinental play-off.

In Seoul, South Korea and Iraq played out a goal-less draw, with the hosts struggling to break down Dick Advocaat's Iraq in the teams' opening meeting in Group A.

In a game of few chances, Hwang Ui-jo saw his first-half header cleared off the line by Sherko Karrem before Lee Jae-sung fired the rebound over the bar.

Hwang Hee-chan later squandered the opportunity to seal the win when, with time and space, he could only find the arms of goalkeeper Fahad Talib.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS