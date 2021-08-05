Olympics: Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd fire US to football bronze medal

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The United States women's team won the Olympics bronze medal with Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd scoring two goals each in a 4-3 win over Australia in Kashima on Thursday (Aug 5).

Rapinoe fired the US ahead in the eighth minute direct from a corner and then doubled the advantage with a fine volley after a woeful attempted clearance from Alanna Kennedy.

Sam Kerr pulled one back for Australia in the 17th minute, her 48th for the Matildas making her their all-time top scorer.

Lloyd then scored either side of half-time to make it 4-1 before a Caitlin Foord header for Australia brought them back into the match.

Substitute Emily Gielnik added a third with a long-range effort in the 90th minute but it was not enough.

Sweden and Canada meet in the gold medal game on Friday.

Friday's match, which was due to kick off at 11am local time in Tokyo, was moved to 9pm following a request from both countries, Sweden’s FA said in a statement on Thursday.