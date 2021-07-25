Olympics: France leave it late to sink South Africa, Brazil held

Teji Savanier during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's football match at Saitama Stadium in Japan, on July 25, 2021.
Teji Savanier during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games men's football match at Saitama Stadium in Japan, on July 25, 2021.
TOKYO (REUTERS) - France got their Olympic men's football campaign back on track as Teji Savanier netted a stoppage-time winner in their 4-3 victory over South Africa on Sunday (July 25) while defending champions Brazil were held to a goal-less draw by Ivory Coast.

Les Bleus, hammered 4-1 by Mexico in their Group A opener, trailed 3-2 with 10 minutes left but striker Andre-Pierre Gignac converted an 86th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick before Savanier's late goal.

Brazil banged in four goals in their opening victory over Germany in Group D but their attack failed to fire against a resolute Ivory Coast side, managing only four shots on goal.

There was late drama in the Group B meeting at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Tokyo as Honduras forward Rigoberto Rivas found the net with three minutes remaining to hand New Zealand a 3-2 defeat.

Facundo Medina scored the only goal as Argentina responded to a shock 2-0 loss to Australia in their opener with a comfortable 1-0 victory over Egypt at the Sapporo Dome.

